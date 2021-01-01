From miguelina
Felicia Daisy Dress Bermuda Pink - S - Also in: XS, M
Don\'t say "bye" to this Felicia, a confection in Bermuda pink that goes the distance for a warm-weather wedding (perfect for bridesmaids!), an evening out at your resort\'s finest restaurant, or a day dress if you\'re looking to post a pic guaranteed to score style likes. A truly head-turning and unique bodice of oversized white daisies adds another layer of femininity to the already feminine Felicia, which is fabricated in a luxurious blend of cotton and silk that skims your body like a really, really good dream. A removable belt gives this number a shape that flatters any figure. Hi, Felicia!