LINEA Paolo Felicia 3
Elevate your street-chic style with the LINEA Paolo Felicia 3 Wedge Sneaker. Available in a variety of uppers. Please note: haircalf styles have dyed, real fur uppers from cow. Fur origin: China. Full-length side zip closure. Rounded toe with durable construction. Rear pull-tab offers easy wear. Stretch goring panel across instep provides a custom fit. Breathable leather lining. Cushioned footbed for added comfort. Wrapped wedge heel. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 4 in Weight: 13 oz Platform Height: 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 7.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.