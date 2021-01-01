From everly quinn
Feldman Desk
Mid-century style meets modern design with the Writing Desk. Four metal hairpin-style legs accent the clean lines of the open compartment desk and create an attractive minimalist look. The open compartment shelves are great for storing office accessories, supplies, writing utensils, or other items you wish to keep out of sight. A large open work surface has a multi-purpose design with enough space for working on projects, doing homework, laptop usage, and other home office activities. The simple, clean style pairs well with a variety of decors and office chair styles. With multiple color options available you can choose the right color combination to fit your look. The desk is constructed of a durable laminate that is built to withstand years of wear and tear. Color: Beige/Black