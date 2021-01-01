From mojave desert weekend vacation gear
Feel The Sunset Mojave Desert Fun Weekend Vacation Tote Bag
Advertisement
There is no coolest way to enjoy your Mojave Desert Adventure other than getting this fun Feel The Sunset Mojave Desert design. Use this desert vacation design and let the whole world know how much you love your desert life! Is any of your friends going to the Mojave Desert for a vacation? Get this Mojave Desert design for them. It features a desert scenery graphic and a fun vacation quote. Perfect to use while they are enjoying their rock trail or dune tour. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.