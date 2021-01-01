From random house publishing group
Feeding the Healthy Vegetarian Family: A Cookbook Ken Haedrich Author
In this book, Ken Haedrich shows that it is not only very possible, but also easy, fun and utterly scrumptious to raise your family on an entirely meat-free diet. The father of four (ages 6 to 14), Haedrich is the master of the vegetarian family menu.The emphasis here is on family, and Haedrich offers over 250 recipes that consider such important issues as: Does it taste good? Will my family eat it? Can I prepare this in a reasonable amount of time? Are the ingredients easy to find? And, is it healthy and balanced? The book also features special sections designed specially for kids. Written in Haedrich's warm, endearing style, the book is filled with little anecdotes, family jokes and traditions, special recipe contributions from his kids, hints, secrets and tips which make it inviting, appealing and completely accessible. Ken Haedrich welcomes you into his family and into his kitchen to help introduce your family to vegetarianism. Yes, it is possible to raise a healthy, happy, well-fed vegetarian family. And in this book, Ken Haedrich shows you how to do it with easy-to-follow instructions, fun for the family and undeniably delicious results.