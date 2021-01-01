From caitec
Caitec Featherland Paradise Sure Lock Cup Bird Toy
The Caitec Featherland Paradise Sure Lock Cup Bird Toy will help keep your feathered friend happy and healthy! Designed to lock securely into the mounting bracket, it can be used for either food or water. The sturdy lock will help prevent any spillage while the mounting bracket easily attaches to just about any cage. It’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning whenever necessary, and crafted in a space-saving oval shape to keep make sure your mini mate still has plenty of room to move around his habitat.