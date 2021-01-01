From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Feather Flow Teal 8 ft. x 10 ft. Bohemian Area Rug, Blue
Vintage inspired, distressed damask prints in soft faded neutral beige beautify the background of Mohawk Homes boho chic Free Feather Area Rug in Teal. Accented with script handwriting etching, an opulently overdyed teal blue contemporary colored feather is the focal point of this modern bohemian masterpiece. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Each style in this collection features superior strength, stain resistance, and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, Mohawk Homes exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.