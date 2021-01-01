Lush Decor Feather Arrow Geo Room-Darkening Window Curtain Set (84" x 52")

Advertisement
CURTAIN PANEL PAIR: These high-quality, luxury curtains are both functional and stylish. With a trendy geometric pattern, the long polyester curtains add style as they block sunlight from your home. LIGHT DARKENING: These lightweight curtain panels have a modern and fashionable design, but they also block light and give you privacy. The curtains reduce light so you can sleep or eliminate glare as you watch TV. VIBRANT PATTERN: Our curtain set has a printed diamond pattern to add elegance to your bedroom, nursery, living room, or office. The pattern on these drapes comes in black and white for a bold look. FEATURES: Measuring 84" H x 52" W, these blackout curtain panels are wide and long to give your windows the ultimate treatment. To care for the drapes, machine wash in cold water with like colors and hang to air dry. LUSH DECOR: We offer innovative and affordable designs that are on trend yet unique. With designs in neutral solids to colorful boho patterns, our team of in-house designers offers high-quality products that everyone can enjoy.