From thanksgiving day feast turkey design
Feast Holiday Party Happy Turkey Day Thanksgiving Tote Bag
Advertisement
A nice treat for the upcoming Thanksgiving Day? This funny Turkey graphic design is the perfect present for the holiday. What more to celebrate the holiday than wearing this shirt with a roasted turkey on the table? This excellent turkey design is perfect for family, friends, or even a treat to yourself. Celebrate Thanksgiving Day with festivity using this cute artwork costume graphic apparel and visit your friends and family for fun. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.