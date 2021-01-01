FBYEG B800 Wireless bluetooth Earphones Dual Dynamic Bass Noise Reduction Sweatproof Neckband Sports Headphones with Mic-Black & Red

Features: 1. Double moving coil units bring heavy bass and PU+PEEK composite diaphragm to make low frequency elastic more.2. CVC intelligent noise reduction to provide high quality music.3. Sweat and splash proof, it can let you enjoy outdoors activities .4. According to ergonomics design, 45° in-ear design, combining ears comfortably comfortable to wear, not easy to fall off. Specifications: Brand Model B800 Color Black Red/ Black Gold Wearing Type Neckband With Microphone Yes Volume Control Yes bluetooth Version V4.