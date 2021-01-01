From armen living
Faye Rustic Brown Wood C-Shape End table with Antique Brass Base
Advertisement
Elevate the look and functionality of your living room with the Armen Living Faye Wooden Top End Table. Crafted of solid blend of mixed wood in a rustic woodgrain finish for a textured look, the tabletop strikes a clean-lined square silhouette with a thick top. The C-shape design create a sturdy metal base which features an open sled-style design– perfect for pulling up around the arm of your favorite seat. Included: 1 end tableTable Material: Mixed Acacia, Pines, Oak Material: Antique Brass metalAssembly Required: YesShips In: 1 Boxes