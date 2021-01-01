LIKELY Faye Mini Dress in Sage. - size 8 (also in 0, 10, 12, 2, 4) LIKELY Faye Mini Dress in Sage. - size 8 (also in 0, 10, 12, 2, 4) 100% poly. Made in China. Machine wash. Unlined. Hidden back zipper closure. Smocked fabric with crepe ruffle trim. LIKR-WD487. YD13213580Y. Contemporary line, Likely, designs sharply priced, sexy dresses for the young millennial consumer. Created with your Instagram feed in mind, Likely is a reflection of modern femininity. The line delivers eye-catching styles in an unlimited spectrum of colors for every occasion.