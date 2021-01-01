Faya LED Wall Sconce by MEDIALIGHT - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (0660PP06BIL2)

The Faya LED Wall Sconce by MEDIALIGHT combines simple design with striking light effects to create a vibrant accent for the home. Its crisp metal shade evokes the shape of a cymbal, with a pointed center adding depth and dimension. Its integrated LED rests behind the shade, casting an energy-efficient wash of indirect light over the wall. This fixtures simple versatility shines when grouped in a layered set on the wall. For more than 50 years, Medialight has been a leader in fine Italian lighting. Combining innovative technology with traditional craftsmanship, Medialight utilizes hand-blown Murano glass, natural wood, crystal and sleek metals to produce stunning light fixtures for homes and businesses. Color: White. Finish: Matte White