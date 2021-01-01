Favourite sleeping shirt, pyjamas, nightdress, sloth T-Shirt

Funny favourite sleep shirt pyjamas nightdress pyjamas gift for late sleepers, morning grumps, night people and night owls. Fun gift idea for children, women and men who like to sleep and lounging. Sleeping caps sleep shirt with sloth motif. Cool sleep outfit as a birthday gift, Christmas gift or Father's Day and Mother's Day. For all children and teenagers who like to sleep for too long. This cute sloth delights all sloths and sloth lovers. Cute sleeping sloth pyjamas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem