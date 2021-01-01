From smith & hawken

Faux Wood Patio Console Table with Faux Concrete Tabletop - Smith & Hawken

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Add chic style and convenience to your outdoor setting with the Faux Wood Patio Console Table with Faux Concrete Tabletop from Smith and Hawken™. Standing atop four angled legs with a wood-finish look in gray, this rectangular patio table has a black concrete-like tabletop that lends a charming, mixed-material effect to the design. The outdoor console table is designed to help withstand the elements with its weather- and rust-resistant steel construction, so you can enjoy this furniture year after year with family and friends. It features a geometric trestle design for added support, which enhances its visual appeal and makes is as beautiful as it is functional.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com