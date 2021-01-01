Faux Wood Patio Console Table with Faux Concrete Tabletop - Smith & Hawken

From smith & hawken
Add chic style and convenience to your outdoor setting with the Faux Wood Patio Console Table with Faux Concrete Tabletop from Smith and Hawken™. Standing atop four angled legs with a wood-finish look in gray, this rectangular patio table has a black concrete-like tabletop that lends a charming, mixed-material effect to the design. The outdoor console table is designed to help withstand the elements with its weather- and rust-resistant steel construction, so you can enjoy this furniture year after year with family and friends. It features a geometric trestle design for added support, which enhances its visual appeal and makes is as beautiful as it is functional.