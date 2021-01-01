US Window And Floor 2" Faux Wood 34.625" W x 60" H, Inside Mount Cordless Blinds, 34.625 x 60, White & 2" Faux Wood 34.625" W x 72" H, Inside Mount Cordless Blinds, 34.625 x 72, White

Product 1: IMPORTANT! Product 1: The blind size is 34.625" wide x 60" high. Fits window opening 35.125" wide x 60" high Product 1: 3.25" front decorative valance included. Ending corner valances not included. Product 1: 2" x 2.25" Heavy duty steel headrail. Tilt wand & no exposed lift cords. Product 2: IMPORTANT! Product 2: The blind size is 34.625" wide x 72" high. Fits window opening 35.125" wide x 72" high Product 2: 3.25" front decorative valance included. Ending corner valances not included. Product 2: 2" x 2.25" Heavy duty steel headrail. Tilt wand & no exposed lift cords.