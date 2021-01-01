From house of hampton
Faux Tulips Centerpiece in Vase
cream faux tulips in gold vaseFeatures:Glass vaseCream color tulipsWhite tulip lookProduct may ship compressed - Primping of branches or leaves may be required to match the image shownFlower Type: ArtificialArrangement Type: Floral Arrangements and CenterpiecesFlower Species: TulipFlower Material: SilkFlower Color: White/GreenContainer Included: YesContainer Color: GoldContainer Type: VaseContainer Material: Season: SpringOutdoor Use: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayCountry of Origin: ChinaProduct Care: Dust normally with lint free wipeCompatible Base Part Number: Spefications:ADA Compliant: Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: Low Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 24Overall Width - Side to Side: 22Overall Depth - Front to Back: 14Base Depth - Front to Back: 5Base Width - Side to Side: 5Overall Product Weight: 6Largest Dimension: 24Assembly:Warranty: