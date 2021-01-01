From somerset home
Somerset Home Faux Sheepskin Area Rug - 4x5 Shag (Ombre Brown)
The Somerset Home Faux Sheepskin Rug is sure to add a touch or modern glam to any room of the home. The plush, 1-inch pile of the rug will feel soft underfoot while adding a luxe look with sable fur like texture. The handcrafted 4x5 rug is constructed from high quality polyacrylic and polyester to last for years to come. This versatile accent rug is sure to make a beautiful addition to your bedroom, living room, guest room, nursery, or office! ACCENT RUG – This faux sheepskin area rug will add a soft touch of modern glam to your bedroom, living room, guest room, or nursery.EASY TO CARE FOR – The rug can be spot cleaned and air dried as needed.QUALITY CONSTRUCTION – handcrafted from high-quality polyacrylic and polyester long-lasting durability.HIGH PILE – The 1-inch high pile rug will feel soft and plush underfoot.MATERIALS - Polyacrylic Front, Polyester Backing.DIMENSIONS - (L) 60” x (W) 48” x (H) 1”COLOR – Ombre Brown