From somerset home
Somerset Home Faux Sheepskin Area Rug - 2x3 Shag Accent (White)
The Somerset Home Faux Sheepskin Rug is sure to add a touch or modern glam to any room of the home. The plush, 2-inch pile of the rug will feel soft underfoot while adding a luxe look. The handcrafted 2x3 runner is constructed from high quality polyacrylic and polyester to last for years to come. This versatile accent rug is sure to make a beautiful addition to your bedroom, living room, guest room, nursery, or office! ACCENT RUG – This faux sheepskin area rug will add a soft touch of modern glam to your bedroom, living room, guest room, or nursery.EASY TO CARE FOR – The rug can be spot cleaned and air dried as needed.QUALITY CONSTRUCTION – handcrafted from high-quality polyacrylic and polyester long-lasting durability.HIGH PILE – The 2-inch high pile rug will feel soft and plush underfoot.MATERIALS - Polyacrylic Front, Polyester Backing.DIMENSIONS - (L) 36” x (W) 24” x (H) 2”COLOR – White