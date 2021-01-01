Faux Mushrooms and Red Berries Wreath: Multi - Acrylic by World Market

Christmas Decor -Featuring a stylish asymmetrical silhouette and rustic woodland appeal, our 20-inch wreath lends texture and charm to your holiday decor. Its natural vine base is adorned with sprigs of lifelike faux greenery, red-capped mushrooms, bright berries and real pinecones, all covered with a festive dusting of icy glitter. Material: Acrylic, Color:Multi. Also could be used for seasonal,gifts,home decor,decor,christmas decor,holiday decor,christmas decorations,holiday decorations,decorations,hanging decor,wall decor,ornament,holiday,christmas,xmas,holiday wreath,christmas wreath. By Cost Plus World Market.604543