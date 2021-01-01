Faux Marble Dining Set for Small Spaces Kitchen 4 Table with PU Leather Chairs Home Furniture,Brown Chair+Gray Table

Description: [Modern Design]: Transform your dining room, kitchen area and more into a multi-functional space with this 5 piece dining set. The wooden frame pairs perfectly with the exquisitely crafted tabletop featuring a marble pattern veneer to create a modern look, while the matching chairs are decorated with nail head trim for added charm. [Extra Shelf]: The compact square structure neatly fits into small spaces without compromising the function. The shelf on the bottom creates a display area for your magazines, decorative baskets and other daily essentials within arm’s reach while also a providing space-saving solution. [Comfortable Chairs]: Upgrade your seating experience with these padded chairs upholstered in PU leather. Each ergonomically designed chair is completed with a high backrest and splayed legs to keep your body supported when you lean back to ensure comfort. The 4 spindles are designed for increased stability while also providing a place to prop your feet up. [Quality Construction]: Manufactured from premium MDF and rubber wood, this dining set is built to last and has a strengthened capacity to prevent any weight-associated damage. The marble pattern veneer is highly resistant to scratch, erosion and untimely wear from daily usage, keeping the surface well-preserved through years of dedicated use. [Easy Assembly]: Easy assembly with a step-by-step manual included. Weight & Dimensions Overall Product Dimension Table:35x35x36in Chair: 19.7x15x39.8in Overall Weight Table Net Weight:46 lbs Chair Net Weight: 15 lbs Weight Capacity Table Weight Capacity: 250lbs Chair Weight Capacity: 250lbs Storage Weight Capacity: 40lbs Specifications: Product Name: 5 Piece Dining Set with Matching Chairs and Bottom Shelf Pieces Included: 1table+4 chairs Material Table:MDF with PVC top; Rubber wood leg Chair: PU with foam seat, rubber&acacid wood frame Assembly Required: Yes Additional Tools Required: All Tools Included Country of Origin: Vietnam Notice 1、Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error. 2、Items may slightly differ from photo in terms of color due to the lighting or your monitor’s display