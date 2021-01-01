BOSS Faux Leather-Trim Ribbed Sweater

Faux leather sleeves frame this drop-sleeve rib-knit sweater. Mockneck Long sleeves with ribbed cuffs Pullover style Front patch pocket Wool Contrast: Polyurethane Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 24 from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Known for sharp tailoring and exceptional fabrics since its launch in 1924, BOSS offers an essentialist's ideal wardrobe: precisely cut separates, polished dresses and effortless workwear. Modern Collections - Boss Black > Boss > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. BOSS. Color: Black. Size: Large.