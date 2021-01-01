From homebeez
Homebeez Faux Leather Storage Ottoman Bench Tufted Rectangular Foot Rest Stool, 51" (Gray)
【Stylish Design】Our storage bench features faux-leather upholstery, accented with beautiful stitching on tufted top. It is definitely the accent piece that will elevate the style of your home decor 【Hidden Storage】 Exquisite child-safety hinge prevents lid from slamming shut on fingers. In addition. two concealed support hinges keep the top open easily, which can reveal a large space for storing books, blankets, off-season clothes, toys or other sundries 【Stable Construction】 The rectangular storage ottoman was well constructed with solid wood frame, which ensures long durability & stability. What’s more, non-slip protection design for leg base, that helps keep it in place and also prevent scratches on the floor 【Multi-Functional】The bonded leather footstool can be used in entryway as a shoe bench, be placed at the foot of bed to sit on/dress, storing, providing additional sitting on parties and family gatherings, or just acting as a timeless end table 【Easy Assembly & Care】Overall Size: 51 L x 19 W x 16 H inches, Interior Storage Size: 45.3 L x 14 W x 8.9 H inches.. You just need to screw 4 legs on simply. The waterproof leather covering allows for easy cleaning with a damp towel or cloth without damage