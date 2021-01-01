From ids online
IDS Online Faux Leather Office Desk Swivel Chair, White
360 degree swivel: we have designed a 360-degree multi-directional swivel wheel that can move smoothly on floor, carpet, and tile Elegant design: White Leather presents elegance of product choice and make office room more modern Height adjustable quickly adjusts to fit. Independent Seat controls allows for the backrest and Seat to be adjustable specifically to each Individual providing Supportive Low Back with 5 wheels casters in hold 265-pound maximum weight Complete 3600 swiveling capacity: the New 3600 multi-directional rotatory wheels Bring a New dynamic motion to smoothly more to and fro Ergonomically designed with a high Quality robust framework and aluminum coated Leather materials, perfect for repelling dusts and climatic hazards. Flexible and adjustable Height allows you to fit it the Way you want. A maximum weight capacity of 265 pounds with a supportive 5 wheeler casters Warranty: free return and replacement within 30 days; after 30 days’ free replacement parts