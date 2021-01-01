From world market
Faux Leather and Gold Armstrong Upholstered Home Office Chair: Brown by World Market
Advertisement
Office Chairs -Upgrade your desk space with this sleek and stylish faux leather office chair that features built-in lumbar support for added comfort while you work. Available in an array of chic hues with an elegant gold finish on the arms and base, it has one-touch adjustable height and tilt mechanisms that lock into place, along with dual-wheel casters for easy mobility, even on carpet. Color:Brown. Also could be used for furniture,home office furniture,home decor,decor,home office decor,home office,family room furniture,home furnishings,office chair,comfy office chair,plush office chair,leather office chair,task chair,office,office furniture,desk,desk chair,office seating,rolling desk chair,office chair on wheels,wheelie desk chair,swivel desk chair,luxury office chair. By Cost Plus World Market.57004147