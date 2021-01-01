Fausto LED Pendant Light by Huxe - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (E2G1938240)

Advertisement
The Fausto LED Pendant Light from Huxe utilizes familiar geometry to present a clean, concise silhouette to the modern home. Taking the form of a diamond, three metal rods create an open-air frame. A complex latticework of thinner rods rest below the frame, showcasing visual contrast along with a set of shining metal sphere accents. A row of energy-efficient LEDs adorn each of the three upper rods, sending a warm, even illumination throughout the room. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Triangular. Color: Gold. Finish: Black and Gold