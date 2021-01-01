Keep the bathroom and grooming essentials within hand’s reach to make your daily shower more convenient with the Faucet Knob 2 Tier Shower Caddy. This shower caddy has a 2-tier design with a faucet knob placed on the converging point of the rails on each tier. The shelves of this shower organizer have a self-drain design, making them very easy to clean.Features:Design: 2-tier shower caddy with converging rail design and a faucet knob accent.Use: Ideal for use in the shower.Care Tip: Wipe clean with a damp cloth