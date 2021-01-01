Add some rugged charm to your curb-side appeal this fall with the help of this artificial wreath. Intricately designed with a twig base boasting an overgrowth of fatsia foliage designed in soft, dusty evergreens, it comes accented throughout with realistic looking berries to evoke a fall-like feeling into any environment. Perfect for sprucing up a bare wall or an empty doorway, this 24” (in circumference) decorative wreath would undoubtedly make a handsome holiday accent wherever displayed. | Nearly Natural Fatsia with Berries Autumn Silk Wreath, Faux Wreath, Fake Wreath 24"