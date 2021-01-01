Purchase the Lillian Rose Father of Groom Stemless Champagne Glass at Michaels. com. Celebrate in style with this stemless champagne glass that sparkles with gold colored lettering. Celebrate in style with this stemless champagne glass that sparkles with gold colored lettering. The stemless flute for the father of the groom makes a great gift and keepsake for the father of the groom. This glass has father of the groom in an elegant gold font and is perfect for toasting at your the wedding reception. Details: Clear and gold colored 2" x 2" x 5.75" (5.08cm x 5.08cm x 14.605cm) Hand wash recommended Glass | Lillian Rose Father of Groom Stemless Champagne Glass | Michaels®