Buttercloth Fated Orbit in Icy Cotton

The versatile Buttercloth Fated Orbit Shirt is expertly crafted for office hours, paired with slacks or, jeans and casual weekend fun. Icy Cotton: Patented Cooling Power of Mint Fibers. 6-Way Stretch for Movement Comfort. Contrasting Detail in Collars, Cuffs Buttons. Wrinkle-free convenience. Discreet Buttercloth signature logo. Built-in Collar Stays. 65% cotton, 27% mint, 8% spandex. Dry-clean: recommended for longer life and minimal shrinkage. (Do not use tensioning steam press) Machine wash. (Wash cold in delicate cycle. Air fluff / no heat setting, or lay flat to dry. Warm iron if needed.) Imported.