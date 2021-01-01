From graco
Graco FastAction SE Travel System, Hilt
Take leisurely strolls or brisk walks while little ones ride in the Graco FastAction SE Travel System (Hilt). The baby travel system folds down quickly with a single easy action for convenient, one-handed transport and space-saving storage and is self-standing when folded. A removable child tray features cup holders for their drinks and a large storage basket for holding infant care essentials. At the top of this baby stroller travel system is a parent tray with its own set of cup holders. The FastAction also includes the SnugRide Click Connect 30 LX infant car seat. The matching infant car seat and stroller are designed with comfort, safety and convenience in mind. Little ones can be kept comfortable in the reclining seat with a harness that converts from 5- to 3-points. This Graco travel stroller with infant car seat also has an adjustable canopy to shade little ones from the sun. With this car seat stroller set, you'll be ready for every adventure to come. Whether you are searching for a jogging stroller, travel stroller, everyday stroller, travel system, or even a double stroller, Graco has a wide range of strollers perfect for your family.