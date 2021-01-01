From kthlbrh
Fast delivery-Patio Dining Set, 7 Piece Outdoor Dining Set, wooden dining set, with Umbrella Hole, Conversation Seating Set for Backyard, Garden.
Advertisement
We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution Material: Dark oil finished acacia wood and textilene, Table size: 63' x 33' x 30' (L x W x H),Chair size: 23' x 28' x 43' (W x D x H),Delivery includes:,1 x Oval table,6 x Folding chair with 5 positions, Easy to assemble, Fabric: Polyester: 30%, PVC: 70%,California Proposition 65p>Warning: This product can expose you to chemicals including wood dust, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to a title='www. P65Warnings. ca.gov' href='http://www. P65Warnings. ca.gov'>www. P65Warnings. ca.gov/a>/p> This stylish and contemporary wooden dining set consists of 1 oval table and 6 folding chairs and will be a great choice for al fresco dining in the garden or patio.