Fast delivery-Hand Carved Side Cabinet, Sideboard, Wood Dining Table, Cupboard Table, Kitchen Storage Sideboard Dining Buffet Server Cabinet.

We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution Bring the luxury of hand-carved pattern to your interior with our elegant bedside cabinet! Equipped with 1 door and 3 drawers for ample storage space, this sideboard will make a practical as well as decorative addition to your home decor. Color: Gray and natural, Material: Solid mango wood, Dimensions: 29.5' x 13.8' x 23.6' (W x D x H),3 drawers and 1 door, With hand carved pattern, Polished, painted, and lacquered