Fast delivery-Grand patio Patio Coffee Table, Outdoor Side Table, Camping Table for Garden, Balcony, Backyard, Dining Room Indoor, Steel and Glass

We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution Color: Black, Material: Powder-coated steel, glass, Dimensions: 31.5' x 31.5' x 29.1' (L x W x H),Assembly required: Yes Enjoy everyday dinners with your family members on this trendy garden table! This dining table is constructed with a powder-coated steel frame, sturdy and stable for daily outdoor use.