From kthlbrh
Fast delivery-Garden Sofa with Cushion, Comfortable Patio Seating for 2 Adults, Decorative Porch Furniture, for garden, patio, pool deck,55.1' Solid.
Advertisement
We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution Embellish your yard with an inviting place to sit and appreciate your surroundings! The 2-seater wooden garden bench is an ideal choice for relaxing and enjoying leisure time with your friends or family in the garden, on the patio or balcony. The sofa bench has been crafted from solid acacia wood in teak look, which makes it sturdy and durable and suitable for outdoor use The cushion and back pillows add to the bench's seating comfort. Additionally, with the oil-finished surface, the bench is easy to clean with a damp cloth Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solutionStoring: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors