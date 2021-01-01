Fast delivery-Garden Bench with Cushion, Loveseat with Outdoor Cushions sturdy powder-coated steel frame, for Front Porch Décor and Poolside Love.

We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution Our poly rattan garden bench combines style and functionality, and is an ideal choice to relax near the swimming pool, on your patio or in the garden. The outdoor bench features a sturdy powder-coated steel frame, making it very stable and durable. Thanks to the water-resistant PE rattan, the bench seat is easy to clean, hardwearing and suitable for daily outdoor use. The thick, soft, foam-filled seat cushion is highly comfortable. Our patio bench is easy to assemble.