Fast delivery-Dining Chairs 2pcs, rattan chair, kitchen chairs, for Indoor, Outdoor Classic, Vintage, Cafe, Kitchen, Restaurant Patio, Lounge,18.9' x.

Our unique natural rattan chairs are a perfect combination of style and functionality. They will become the eye-catcher in your kitchen or living room! Thanks to the natural rattan seating and backrest areas, the chairs are water resistant and easy to clean. The wooden legs ensure this set of furniture stable and durable and give their vintage style. These chairs will suit any decor and are easy to assemble. Delivery includes 2 dining chairs. Color: Brown, Material: Natural rattan + wooden legs, Dimensions: 18.9' x 25.2' x 33.5' (W x D x H),Seat width: 17.3',Seat depth: 17.7',Seat height from the ground: 17.7',Delivery includes 2 dining chairs