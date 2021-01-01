Fast delivery-Curved bar table featuring 2-tier top, Garden Bar Table, Outdoor Garden Dining Table, for Garden, Balcony, Backyard,47.2'x21.7'x43.3'.

We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution Color: Black, Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, Dimensions: 47.2' x 21.7' x 43.3' (L x W x H),Assembly required: Yes This curved bar table featuring 2-tier top is a perfect choice for any home, garden, bar, pub, restaurant, etc. Featuring a powder-coated steel frame covered with weather-resistant PE rattan, this counter table ensures years of outdoor use.