From kthlbrh

Fast delivery-Coffee Table, minimalist design, Sofa Table Cocktail Table with Storage Open Shelf for Living Room, Office Table, in Home Office, Gray.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution Color: Gray, Material: Chipboard, Dimensions: 23.6' x 23.6' x 16.5' (W x D x H),Stable and durable construction, Includes 1 shelf This simple coffee table will make a timeless addition to your existing home décor! This coffee table is made of board, which ensures it sturdiness, durability and long service life. Its solid tabletop provides a stable and secure surface, on which you can place drinks, vases, fruit bowls or ornaments. It has an additional storage shelf, which can hold magazines, books, remote controls and more.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com