Fast delivery-Bedside Cabinet, Nightstand with Drawer, for nightstand, side cabinet, end table, Mexican Pine Corona Range 20.9'x15.4'x26.4'

We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution The waxed pine with black metal detailing exudes a rustic Mexican charm that will make the bedside table a great addition to your bedroom, guest room or dorm room. It can also be used as a nightstand, side cabinet, end table, etc. Crafted from solid pinewood, the bedside table is strong and robust. It has a drawer for smaller items that you like to keep within reach and a cupboard with door below which is ideal for storing books and magazines.