From kthlbrh
Fast delivery-5 Piece Garden Dining Set, Wicker Rattan Couch Patio Furniture for Outdoor Patio Beach Lounge Backyard, Dark Gray
Advertisement
We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution Table:,Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish, Dimensions: 33.5' x 33.5' x 29.1' (L x W x H),Chair:,Color: Dark gray, Color of cushion: Black, Material: PE rattan, solid acacia wood, powder-coated steel, Material of cushion: 100% Polyester cover with foam filling, Overall dimensions: 24.4' x 25.6' x 36.2' (W x D x H),Seat width: 21.3',Seat depth: 19.3',Seat height from the ground: 16.1',Armrest height from the ground: 25.2',Seat cushion thickness: 2.4',Assembly required: Yes, Delivery contains:,1 x Table,4 x Chair,4 x Seat cushion Create a compelling and cohesive aesthetic in your outdoor space with this garden dining set! The dinner table is made of solid acacia wood with an oil finish, which makes it stable, durable and easy to maintain.