From kthlbrh

Fast de very-7 Piece Garden Lounge Set with Cushions, PE Rattan Wicker Sofa Set, Outdoor Sectional Furniture Chair Set with Cushions and Tea Tablely.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be de vered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution Rattan color: Black, Cushion color: Cream white, Material: Powder-coated steel frame + WPC tabletop and armrest tops + PE rattan, Cushion material: Polyester, Cushion thickness: 2.4',Corner sofa segment dimensions: 45' x 23.6' x 27.6' (W x D x H),2-seater sofa segment dimensions (with one armrest): 46.5' x 23.6' x 27.6' (W x D x H),Seat width: 43',Seat depth: 21.7',Seat height from the ground: 13.8',Single sofa segment dimensions: 21.7' x 23.6' x 27.6' (W x D x H),Table dimensions: 43.3' x 27.6' x 25.6' (L x W x H),Ottoman dimensions: 18.1' x 18.1' x 13.8' (L x W x H)

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com