Fast de very-5 Piece Garden Lounge Set with Cushions, Outdoor Rattan Sofa, PE Rattan Wicker Sofa Set, for Patios, Backyards, Porches, Poly Rattan Black

We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be de vered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution Color: Black and cream white, Material: PE rattan + glass tabletop + powder-coated steel frame, Cushion cover material: 100% polyester, Cushion thickness: 2.4',Table dimensions: 47.2' x 27.6' x 26' (L x W x H),3-seater sofa:,Dimensions: 63' x 24.4' x 34.3' (W x D x H),Seat width: 59',Seat depth: 19.7',Seat height from the ground without cushion: 14.4',Armrest height from the ground: 25.6',Armchair:,Dimensions: 24' x 27.6' x 34.3' (W x D x H),Seat width: 19.7',Seat depth: 19.7',Seat height from the ground without cushion: 14.4',Armrest height from the ground: 25.6',Cushion cover washable, De very includes:,2 x 3-seater sofa,2 x Armchair,1 x Table,8 x Back cushion,8 x Seat cushion