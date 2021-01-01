Fashion High Heels VII Duvet Cover Set

This duvet cover set completes the look of any fashion-lover's bedroom. This set consists of one duvet cover and two pillow shams (one for the twin size), all made from machine-washable polyester. It features an image of a dark high-heeled shoe, two pink and blue books, and a black glam clutch. We love that these items are displayed on a background of a white and gold quatrefoil wallpaper pattern. This bedding set is wrinkle-, fade-, and stain-resistant, as well as moisture-wicking to keep you cool. Fill these covers with a comforter and pillows of your choice (sold separately). Size: Twin Duvet Cover + 1 Sham