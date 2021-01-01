From rockland
Rockland Fashion 4-pc. Luggage Set, One Size , Black
Made with a heavy-duty fabric, this set of luggage is designed with high-quality polyester and PVC backing and a number of pockets to keep the on-the-go traveler organized and ready for anything. 24" upright expandable up to 2"28" upright expandable up to 2"in-line skate wheel system for smooth ridepush-button self-locking internally stored retractable handle systemergonomic and comfortable padded top and side grip handles2 front full-size zipper-secured pockets3 internal organizational pocketsall bags are fully lined and have industrial strength hardwarecarry-on tote has detachable and adjustable nonslip shoulder strapincludes locks and keysPolyester. Imported.19" carry-on upright: 13x8x19"H; weighs 6 pounds24" expandable upright: 16x10x24"H; weighs 8 pounds28" expandable upright: 18x12x28"H; weighs 9 pounds.carry-on tote: 12x5½x11"H; weighs 1 pound