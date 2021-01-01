Breathtaking…that's what came to mind when we saw the ruins of an old Nevada mine at sunset. The walls had been constructed of wine bottles and mud. All those old bottles arranged so perfectly and capturing the sunlight, what better inspiration for a lighting family? We mimicked the bottle ends with recycled steel circles of varying sizes filled with recycled glass discs. Rarely before has a design based in \"old\" seemed so powerfully new. Varaluz Fascination 20-in Hammered Ore Incandescent Flush Mount Light | 165S03HO