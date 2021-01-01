Fascination 1 Light Bath Sconce by Varaluz - Color: Clear - Finish: Silver - (165B01)

The Fascination 1 Light Bath Sconce by Varaluz is sure to fascinate anyone who is lucky enough to look at it with its mixture of contemporary and old-fashioned elements. An old Nevada mine with walls made from mud and wine bottles serves as this sconces aesthetic inspiration. Mimicking those bottles are circles made of recycled steel, filled with glass and covered in a low-VOC finish. Varaluz, started in 2006 in Las Vegas, creates beautifully handcrafted, eco-friendly lighting. Their contemporary designs emphasize individuality and creativity and use recycled, reclaimed, natural and sustainable materials. With pieces like the elegant, mysterious Masquerade 1 Light Teardrop Mini Pendant Light and the sophisticated Barcelona 9-Light Chandelier, the designs that Varaluz lighting creates are unique, intriguing and vibrant. Color: Clear. Finish: Nevada with Clear