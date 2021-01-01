Farsund Chocolate Area Rug
Description
Features:Construction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedMaterial: 100% WoolOrigin: IndiaCollection: VirginisUnique primitive dying techniqueHand serged and hand finishedCotton canvas backing for durabilityMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: Construction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Rug Shape: RectanglePrimary Color: ChocolateIs this rug available in different colors?: YesPattern: AbstractFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Product Care -: Spot Cleaning as needed or for best results please contact your local area rug cleaning proffesionalLicensed Product: NoProduct Care: Spot Clean with dry cloth;Professional cleaningColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Pile Height: 0.33Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 4Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 18Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 17Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'9"): 34Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 77Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'6" x 13'): 108Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 30Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 42Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'9"): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'6" x 13'): 114Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 36Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 66Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'9"): 93Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 132Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'6" x 13'): 156Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'