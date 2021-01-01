From huxe
Farrah Outdoor Chandelier by Huxe - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (MXH2074402)
Advertisement
The Farrah Outdoor Chandelier by Huxe offers an elegant mix of contemporary and transitional styles, certain to enhance a range of dÃ©cor styles. Anchored from above by a sleek disc canopy that drops a single downrod, it uses a mix of steel and aluminum to extend a series of short spokes to cylindrical housings of machined aluminum. Each housing extends damp-listed sockets above and below, gentled by long domes of clear glass that screw into each cup mount without the need for smaller attachment elements, scattering a bold, even wash of light below. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Black and Brushed Aluminum