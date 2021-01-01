From breakwater bay
Farnham Striped Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Pink/Olive Area Rug
Advertisement
Enjoy durability and style with this 100% wool rug. This Farnham Border Hand-Woven Wool Pink/Olive Area Rug adds a touch of organic sophistication to any room of your home. This rug features an attractive design that imparts a pleasant appearance. The color of this rug is perfect for pairing with a wide range of decor, while a fringeless border provides a clean aesthetic. Sporting a casual style and an attractive color bordered pattern, this neutral rug provides the perfect carefree vibe to place among your existing furnishings. This rug is expertly made in neutral tones. Its loop construction adds visual and textural dimension. Enjoy this rug with its stylish and contemporary look. You can vacuum it regularly to keep dirt from getting trapped in the fibers. Avoid direct sunlight to prevent fading. Air dry, but do not hang as to not stretch fibers. Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8', Rug Pad Included: No